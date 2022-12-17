Woman Makes Trendy Wall Art for Nearly Free

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Owning your own space is such a freeing feeling, but the expenses that come with it are not. Food to stock the pantry, toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning supplies to fill the space under the sinks, the cost of utilities to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, plants to make the space feel alive, and perhaps the most expensive of them all furniture, so you can well… live comfortably.

The most basic of furniture is all you really need to get by, think a mattress, couch, dining table, and kitchen gadgets. But to make a home feel real homey it's nice to add a personal touch to it, such as adding art to the wall, which can be super costly especially if you have expensive taste. Home DIYer @genevavabderzeil made her own on trend wall art DIY style for her new home which saved her over $700, and the final results are stunning.

Using one of the most unique methods out there the woman starts by mixing plaster in a large bucket and dips a large white sheet in it until the entire thing has been covered with the plaster mixture. She then lays out two oversized canvases side by side and drapes the sheet vertical over them. She starts molding the sheet, wrinkling it in some places and laying it smooth in others, giving texture to the canvas. She brushes over the sheets with more plaster to make it stiff, trims the edges and secure the sheets to the back of the canvas.

The freshly made wall art gets hung at the top of a staircase and truly makes the space feel more modern, hip, and expensive.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.