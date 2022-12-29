Woman Shows How to Easily Create a DIY Accent Trim Wall and the Results Are Stunning

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're like me and you love trim molding on furniture and walls, as well as board and batten but your home doesn't come with it, don't worry. It is actually fairly easy to add yourself. And if you're a fan of DIY projects, this article is for you.

DIY queen and TikTok creator, @simplykatielynn loves DIY projects, and in this video, she shares how to easily add molding to your walls. Let's check it out!

It looks like the real thing!

As you can see in part one of this DIY project, the first step required her to tape out the design, using painter's tape - two rolls of blue painter's tape to be exact. Once she finished with that, she slept on it to see if she'll like the design the next day - which she did.

In part two of the process, she decided to go with the design and got some trim wood. After cutting the wood to the correct length she measured, she applied it over the tape. She also used a wood-block spacer from Lowe's to space out the trim in between and then air-nailed the trim to the wall.

In this video, she used the Kilz primer on the trim first, as well as Valspar paint in Alabaster, after the primer dried. For the paint job, she and her husband used the Wagner paint roller - which made the process easy and smooth.

And the finishing results are stunning.

Although it might seem like a lot, because she filmed the process in three parts, it is fairly easy.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.