Watch as Woman Turns a Vintage TV Into a Cool Bar Cart

Do you have an old TV laying around and are not sure what to do with it? That's what we're here for. You could turn it into a hangout spot for your kitty cat, or a bar cart. That's right!

Owner and DIYer of the TikTok account That’s So Vintage shows us in her video how it's done, and it's not as complicated as you might think. Let's take a look!

We need one of these! Such a cool idea, and probably cheaper than buying a brand-new bar cart from Amazon.

All you need is to find a vintage TV, already gutted. You could find them at a Goodwill, Facebook Marketplace, or a fleamarket. However, if they don't come gutted - it could get a bit complicated, but not impossible.

Then you'd remove the glass, add some shelves, and LED- or neon lights, and tape a vintage poster to the back of the inside, to give the bar some character. On top of the TV, you could place some glassware and other bar essentials.

And that's it!

If you don't want to deal with looking for an old TV or worrying about how to take it apart, That's So Vintage sells them!

That's right.

People on TikTok also went bananas and everyone wants to buy one from her, which is great. Some people also had other suggestions for the use of it.

As TikToker @v1lllie commented,

"This but as a bookshelf."

That could work too!

And TikToker @blinkandyoumiss1t commented,

"Here me out, using miniatures. You can make ur own mini scene of your favorite show."

That's also a cute idea!

We certainly love all her vintage TV ideas!

