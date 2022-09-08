Designer Shows Us How To Make The Perfect DIY Framed TV For Cheap

Want a quick and easy way to elevate the look of a room? Why not turn your wall-mounted television into a beautiful focal piece? Better yet, what if you could do it for cheap?

Julie Sousa is showing us one brilliant way to both hide, and feature, our wall-mounted televisions in a stunning way by essentially turning them into something similar to paintings.

After all, your television is often already a focal point, but why not make it a real feature of the room the way a large painting or accent wall can be? And the best part about this DIY is that it is so, so easy. You just need some molding that is long enough to cut to fit your television (you will need longer molding if you have a larger television), a saw or cutting tool, measuring tape, something to hold the edges together such as a staple gun or wood glue, and some wood stain.

You will want to start by measuring the length and width of your TV to find your cut lengths. Remember that some televisions, especially not 'super-flat' ones, might have a slight bevel, so you will need to measure from the widest part. Follow that by cutting the boards of your choice, making sure each corner piece is cut at a forty-five-degree angle so that they will fit snugly together.

And luckily, it doesn’t have to be pretty. Julie even shows us the corners of her own frame and how she used a staple gun to help give it extra stability, even if it doesn’t look ‘cute’. These corners will be hidden against your wall, though, so no harm, no foul.

Once everything is sitting right and secure, you will want to stain the wood to match whatever aesthetic you are going for and wrap the project up by mounting the new frame to the wall-mounted television. It will instantly take your room to a whole new level, and you won’t break the bank doing it!