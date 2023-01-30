These DIY Valentine Candles Will Spark up Love Instantly

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

February 14th is just a couple weeks away. The famous love day, for celebrating those in your life that you have a special connection with. Valentine's day is not just for celebrating your love if you're in a relationship, and there's no need to cry, hide away, or be angry with the world if you aren’t in one.

If you aren’t in a relationship, swap the valentines traditions for a galentine's day! A day filled with celebrating the women in your life who make it so much better. TikToker and crafter @madisonhafen posted a video showing the cutest DIY valentines candles that would be perfect for gifting to friends, or having a galentines craft night on the night of the 14th!

These candles are cute, inexpensive, and simple to make!

She starts with multiple valentines day colored themed candles from the dollar tree- light pink, white, and red. She uses the same color in paint to add cute details to the candle sticks. On the white candle she paints red X’s and O’s and does the same on the red candle with white paint. On the light pink candles she paints red hearts of all shapes and sizes.

This is such a cute idea, and you could customize your candle and paint colors to your liking!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.