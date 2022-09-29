Woman Gives Thrifted Painting a Vampire-Inspired Makeover

Being an artist for a living comes with many challenges and angst, but doing art for fun can be a great hobby. Art also means recycling or upcycling things you no longer use to incorporate into your art project, such as old CDs in this Macramé art piece.

You could also just vamp up copies of old vintage paintings, you would find at your grandma's home or a thrift store, such as TikToker Ava Lee (@ava.lee11) did. As she shares in her transformation video, the painting is now customized to her liking.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The difference between that transformation is like day and night! And honestly, it looks like it came like this. Not much has changed really except, the girl became a vampire with some little fangs, bite marks on her neck with blood dripping, longer ears, bigger lashes, and a rat on her shoulder, but she still looks sweet and innocent. She reminds me of Kirsten Dunst's character Claudia in the '90s classic Interview with a Vampire. Ava got this painting from her local Goodwill and she reassured in the comment section of the video that it's only a copy, not the real thing. Since some TikTokers raised concern if this is even legal, would it have been a real painting. Chances are not due to copyright infringement. However, this doesn't concern Ava, since it is only a replicate. It's tricky to figure out if the painting was created with oil or acrylic and what Ava ended up using on her vamped-up makeover, however, I think even crayons could work.

Such a cute idea for Halloween!