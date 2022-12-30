Woman Shares Easy Hack for Turning a Dollar Tree Vase Into a Piece of Art

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We get it, it's the end of the year and money is tight, however, that doesn't mean you can't have cute and useful decor. Let me introduce you to the Dollar Tree if you've never heard of it. It certainly is a game changer, as you can find anything at the Dollar Tree - even glassware - for affordable prices.

TikTok account @plantedbalcony shares in her video, how she turned a plain glass vase into something fancy. Let's take a look!

Doesn't this look stunning?

Like it's from Macy's.

All you need is a plain glass vase from the Dollar Tree, a base coat in white, and then whichever other colors you want to use, to turn this into fancy marble art. She used chrome colors, such as silver and gold, as well as black. You'd also need a big plastic bin, some gloves, and water.

That's it.

First, you'd spray the vase with the white base coat, then you'd fill the bin with water and spray the paint of your choice into it. This creates a marble pattern. All you need to do is dip in the vase and repeat this process as often as you like, until you're happy with the results. Let it dry and make sure to seal it, so it is waterproof and won't chip.

You can get the paint at any hardware store or maybe even at Michaels.

TikTok loved it too, according to the comments section.

As TikToker @dahjnmariagomez1 commented,

"I love it...very creative!"



It sure is. And we love it too!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.