This Vintage Book Tree Is Perfect For Sustainable Folks!

One of the best things about decorating your home for the Christmas holiday is coming up with unique décor options to style your home. All across social media, we’ve seen folks decorate their homes using pool noodles, transforming basic bird houses into stunning gingerbread homes and now we’ve seen TikTok content creator @greenvalleygable use her vintage books to create a cute, sustainable Christmas tree!

As seen in the quick video, she created this cute table top miniature Christmas tree by opening her light blue and green vintage books to a middle page and stacked the first book onto he base and stacked the remaining books on top of the first book. For her base, she used a thrifted ignition coil from a Ford Model T that she purchased for $5 at one of her favorite local antique shops.

This original vintage book Christmas tree decoration has my inner child screaming with joy since I used to love using my extra books to build random things.

And unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in the comment section loved this cute and sustainable idea just as much as I do!

So if you happen to have any extra books around the home, give this simple DIY a try!

