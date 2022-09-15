Skip to main content

Woman Turns Fabric Into Vintage Wallpaper For Her Kitchen

How cute is this?

The way you can decorate your home is pretty much endless, as there is so much inspiration and material to choose from for you to add your own touch to it. Especially when it comes to using wallpaper. Once a blast from the past, the wallpaper made its comeback and is a lot easier to use in this day and age than back in the good ol' days. However, you can also use something that is not considered wallpaper, such as leftover fabric, and turn it into wallpaper for your kitchen! 

TikToker Eleanor (@eleanortheboler) did exactly that, and turned her cute little leftover mushroom fabric, into a budget-friendly vintage wallpaper for her kitchen.

WATCH THE VIDEO

It gives the kitchen character! This is a great way to save money, as wallpaper tends to be more expensive than pieces of fabric. All you need is some cute-looking fabric with whichever design you desire, and Mod Podge, which is glue and sealer all in one. You also want to use a flat surface, like some sort of acrylic, and cut it in the dimension of the area you want to cover with wallpaper. You then glue the fabric to the flat surface, and that will be glued to your desired area. In this case, Eleanor chose an area in her kitchen that just looked naked. Now it's pretty. Other TikTokers loved that idea as well, as this hack can last for a while but more importantly, this works especially well while we are experiencing inflation. 

We love this idea too!

