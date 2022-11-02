Skip to main content

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

It looks like it came straight from a different era!

Looking for some Christmas gift ideas for yourself or others? Look no further. How about a DIY air dry clay incense holder? If you have time for DIY projects and are on a budget - be my guest. 

However, if you have money to spend and really want to impress this year, you should take a peek at this TikTok shop @aceofshadesshop that does these amazing handmade vintage lampshades and even customizes them. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

Don't these look so pretty? It reminds me a little bit of the notorious lampshade in the movie A Christmas Story.

It's hard to tell how much time went into making one lampshade but I could imagine it being a few hours or even days. 

Everything is so precise and detailed, and the fabric and color combo works well together. It seriously looks like it's from a different time, like the Victorian era.

The first thing that needs to be done is to wrap some ribbon around the frame. Next, she places some fabric and secures it with some pins, and then goes back to sew it to the frame. She uses many different types of fabric, and everything is made with high-quality material, as she states on her website.

The finishing touches of the lampshade include some red lace trim, blue fringes, and beads. And there you have it, your own customized lampshade that goes for around $400. However, it is uniquely yours and nobody else will have the exact same one, so it's worth it. 

Excuse me, while I put my order in, as this is most certainly a must-have!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

painting tiles
Article

Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

mom kitchen renovations
Article

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

playing with shaving cream
Article

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Target aisles
Article

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

man installing Christmas lights
Article

Neighbor Rescues Husband Who Got Stuck on Roof Putting Up Christmas Decorations

light up cloud
Article

This Light-Up Cloud Mural Will Be the Envy of the Block

mid century dresser
Article

Florida Couple Rescues Dresser From Trash and Brings It Back to Life With the Perfect Color

Greenhouse
Article

Man Heats Greenhouse In Winter For Free With This Hack

paper towels
Article

So, There Are More “Ingredients” in Our Toilet Paper and Paper Towels Than We Think…

shutterstock_1564642699
Article

This Simple Garland Trick Will Dress Up Any Mirror for the Holidays

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.