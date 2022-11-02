Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

It looks like it came straight from a different era!

Looking for some Christmas gift ideas for yourself or others? Look no further. How about a DIY air dry clay incense holder? If you have time for DIY projects and are on a budget - be my guest.

However, if you have money to spend and really want to impress this year, you should take a peek at this TikTok shop @aceofshadesshop that does these amazing handmade vintage lampshades and even customizes them.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Don't these look so pretty? It reminds me a little bit of the notorious lampshade in the movie A Christmas Story.

It's hard to tell how much time went into making one lampshade but I could imagine it being a few hours or even days.

Everything is so precise and detailed, and the fabric and color combo works well together. It seriously looks like it's from a different time, like the Victorian era.

The first thing that needs to be done is to wrap some ribbon around the frame. Next, she places some fabric and secures it with some pins, and then goes back to sew it to the frame. She uses many different types of fabric, and everything is made with high-quality material, as she states on her website.

The finishing touches of the lampshade include some red lace trim, blue fringes, and beads. And there you have it, your own customized lampshade that goes for around $400. However, it is uniquely yours and nobody else will have the exact same one, so it's worth it.

Excuse me, while I put my order in, as this is most certainly a must-have!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.