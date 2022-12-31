This DIY Wall Art Looks Expensive But Is Super Simple To Make

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

With homeownerships comes a lot of expenses. Landscaping costs, utility bills, home renovations, homeowner insurance, decor, furniture, and perhaps at the top of the list… art.

Anyone can go to the local Walmart and pick up some oversized paintings and wall hangers for cheap but if your style is more abstract, unique, and high-end, chances are Walmart is not going to have what you are looking for. This style comes with a steep price tag though. This is why innovator and crafter @aubrianafaith took to her DIY skills to create her own high end art that looks pricey but is so simple anyone can craft it!

The woman starts with an oversized white canvas, and sets it on the floors. She grabs a tub of pink spackle and uses a putty knife to make a square in one sweeping motion in the corner of the canvas, she continues making the same sized squares alternating her sweeping direction with each one, letting the spackle build up in areas to create dimension.

The pink spackle turns white and it dries so there is not need for the woman to paint it, after it dries she simply hangs it on the wall, ready for visitors to “ohhh” and “ahhh” over!

