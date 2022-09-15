Skip to main content

This DIY Wallpaper Project Will Trick Guests Into Thinking It’s Expensive

Such a good way to recycle old books!

As a child I loved the idea of destroying my mom's fashion magazines and decorating my wall with them, basically using them as free wallpaper - DIY edition. But honestly, there are many ways you can decorate a wall with wallpaper or something other than traditional wallpaper, which can easily cost a fortune. 

TikToker @stylebymll came up with a brilliant idea of how to recycle old books and decorate your wall at the same time, in a few easy steps. 

This is cute and quite elegant! If you have empty walls in your home that need some decoration, this is a great way to add something artsy and inexpensive. All you really need are books that you already read or would never read, and therefore they would only collect dust. This way you at least give them a purpose and also recycle without burning them because that's just wrong. Aside from the main player in this project - which is the books - you will also need cardboard and hot glue. As you can see in the video, this content creator used a bowl to draw a circle and then cut it out. The next step is to rip away the book pages, roll them into little cones and glue them one by one until it almost resembles a flower, at least that's what it reminds me of. 

If you want to get even more creative, you can use a bright color such as fuchsia pink or neon yellow to spray paint a few areas of the finished product, to give it some accent. 

