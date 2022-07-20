Dallas Woman Shares How To Easily Make Any Regular Wallpaper Removable With Zero Damage

This is perfect for renters or if you change your mind often!

Wallpaper is making a comeback and we’re her for it. It’s perfect to use if you live in a temporary space and it’s especially great because once you find that desired wall paper that reflects your personal style, it can completely transform the entire look and feel of a room.

While wallpaper, is typically a desirable method that doesn’t require too much effort, it sometimes can unfortunately leave a little damage behind depending on how it was applied, however, thanks to this Texas TikTok content creator, @heyitsayeyi, we now have a simple hack to remove wallpaper and leave no damage behind!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she simply recommends using vinyl contact paper and spray vinyl adhesive as opposed to using paste which can strip and damage the walls. First, you cover the entire wall with the vinyl contact paper, then you spray an even layer of spray vinyl adhesive across the contact paper. After waiting five minutes, apply the wall paper. This simple hack works because the adhesive is pretty secure, which makes it easy to lay the wallpaper flat and the contact paper acts as a barrier between the wallpaper and the wall, resulting in no damage to the wall if applied correctly.

We love how simple and effective this hack is! We’ll definitely do this hack for our next simple home project.

