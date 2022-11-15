Woman Upgrades Laundry Room With a Simple, Elegant Washer Curtain

Ah the laundry room, our sweet escape from yelling kids, husband asking for help finding something in the fridge, and the dog begging you to take him on a run. A flip of a switch and the sweet hum of the washer and rumble of the dryer block out all the responsibility sounds.

As our sweet escape zones we should also be in a space that is destined to our liking, clutter free, well organized, painted to our liking and decorated to our taste. Even though our laundry room is our hideout hut it still also is the laundry room and the washer sits there staring us in the face telling us to do a chore that eh.. we might not be feeling all that much.

Self taught home designer @ourneutralground recognized the importance of hiding her washer machine away from plain sight, and her solution is so simple and elegant.

All she has done is string clean and elegant fabric over her washer, using hoods bulky fabric that gathers at the top and a curtain wire. The results transform the space and its so incredibly simple. We love this design element and can't wait to try it ourselves!

