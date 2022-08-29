Woman’s DIY Wasp Trap Is a Super Simple Way to Get Rid of a Swarm

Summer may be coming to an end, but there are still plenty of insects that are still thriving and continue to do so well into the fall season. Aside from flies and roaches that seem to come out as soon as the high temperatures kick in, another insect that people have to worry about are wasps.

Thankfully, there are plenty of store-bought insect killers that may potentially get rid of these insects, but most of them are usually filled with tons of chemicals that can be potentially harmful to you or your pet. If you want to get rid of wasps, but rather avoid spending money on chemical-filled solution, take a look at this cheap and simple remedy that kills wasps in an instant!

Courtesy of TikTok user @champagne2222, this cheap solution involves using minimal ingredients — soap, large bowl, skewer sticks, ham and honey. The ingredients sound random, but judging by the video, they work well together to get rid of the wasps! All you need to do is mix the soap and water together in your large bowl to make a soapy solution. Next, simply place a couple pieces of ham and drizzle some honey on the skewer sticks and place it on top of your bowl. Afterwards, wait for the simple concoction to attract the wasps and as they come towards the trap, the wasps eventually fall into the soapy water and die.

Seems simple and inexpensive enough to try!