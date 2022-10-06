Watch Woman Transforms Her WC From Boring to Bohemian-Looking

The idea of renovating your home sure sounds exciting, until you encounter some rooms in your home that make it difficult to visualize a makeover. Especially, smaller areas in your home can be more challenging, such as WCs or bathrooms.

And where some DIYers go all out renovating their bathroom for under $200, others - such as DIYer and TikTok creator @thegibbyhome - decided to turn her WC from dull to dreamy, as she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Would you look at this earthy bohemian transformation? All that was used here include white paint, pine shiplap, emerald green paint, a nail gun, some wooden shelves, and trim for the door. First, she painted three walls white, then she used the backside of the pine shiplap for more texture, painted it in emerald green, and installed it on the wall behind the toilette with a nail gun. The great part about the shiplap is that they just click together. The last one had to be adjusted to fit, but it wasn't a big deal, as seen in the video. Then she attached some floating shelves to the shiplap, added trim to the door to create molding with a nail gun, and finished it off by painting the door. A super simple DIY project. All of the material can be bought at Home Depot or Lowe's and if you need inspo, TikTok or Pinterest is your answer.

It turned out great!