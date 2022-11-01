Skip to main content

Woman Sews Her Own Wedding Gown and It Is a Stunner

We are living for these details.

Since being a little girl every woman imagines their wedding day. Their 3 tiered cake with whipped white roses, the sparkly shoes they will wear, what kind of flowers they will hold as they walk down the aisle and perhaps the best part what gown they will wear on their special day.

There is nothing more important than feeling confident and comfortable on your wedding day, feelings your dress brings to life. Bride @carlygordonart said that making her own wedding dress has always been a dream of hers so soon after her engagement she started planning and when the time came, she created the most beautiful and unique gown for her special day.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Her package of fabric had arrived in the mail and she opened it with glee written all over her face. The soft blush silken fabric created the perfect canvas for her dress. She started by making a bodice and then attached the bottom skirt to it. She got a tulle fabric with delicate flowers attached to it off Etsy and attached it in accent areas of the gown.

The results are stunning, and did we mention she is 29 and has not sewed anything since she was 17?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

glass photo box
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

cutting hole in door
Article

Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

slat wall in bedroom
Article

Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

christmas stocking
Article

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Hilarious light kick
Article

Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

goth knives
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Woman’s “Goth Kitchen Finds”

heat transfer t-shirt
Article

This Is the Easiest Way to Remove Iron-On Decals

shutterstock_306671300
Article

Man Makes a Good Case for Why You Shouldn’t Rake Up Your Leaves

House Plants
Article

Every Plant Lover Needs to Make This DIY Living Plant Coffee Table

Kitten
Article

This Cat’s Bedroom Is More Elegant Than Most People’s Bedrooms

candles
Article

Man’s Dollar Store Idea Will Have You Spending Less Than $10 On High-End Looking Decor

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Watch This Woman Transform Her Kitchen With One Simple Hack

Slat wall
Article

This Renter-Friendly Hack Will Give You the Slat Wall of Your Dreams

Bathroom counter
Article

These Amazon Must-Haves for the Bathroom Will Have You Immediately Adding to Your Cart

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.