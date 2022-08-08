Skip to main content

Woman's DIY Wedding Gift Is Cute and Super Affordable

The comments are mixed, but it's the thought that counts, right?

We all know weddings can get expensive, which is why it’s no surprise that many couples prefer receiving cash as opposed to receiving an actual gift. While receiving money is always a great gift for newlyweds to have the opportunity to contribute to their honeymoon fund or potentially replenish their bank accounts after spending so much on a wedding, it’s not always an affordable option for some people.

In situations like this when your money is a little tight at the moment, it’s best to go back to the basics and put together a DIY gift basket. And if you need a little inspiration, take a look at this video from TikTok content creator and coastal designer @valleyviewabode, who shows us how she put together a date night basket for her soon-to-be married niece and her husband. It’s cute and budget-friendly!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Taking a big, empty glass jar, she fills it with bags and boxes of treats such as candy, popcorn and cookies. Next, she added popcorn seasoning, card games and threw in a popcorn popper to really make the gift pop (pun absolutely intended).

While this gift is cute and thoughtful, not everyone in the comment section agreed with giving this DIY gift to newlyweds who may prefer cash. “People want money,” one TIkTok user wrote. “I think this would be nice but only if it was accompanied by cash or something off their registry,” another commenter shared.

After receiving a lot of similar comments, the content creator wrote “I also think it’s important to teach about gifts of time. Not just things or money!!”

We agree. While money is always a great gift for any occasion, the simple things such as spending time with one another is so important and this DIY gift is a perfect reminder of that.

