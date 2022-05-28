This Gorgeous DIY Wedding Gift Is Exactly What a Newlywed Couple Wants

If you were to ask anyone, especially newlyweds, there’s no gift better than receiving money. However after seeing this viral video that’s already amassed over two million views, we feel slightly different. We know weddings can be expensive, even if you’re opting to DIY some of the wedding decor, so receiving money is always a safe bet, however, if you’re looking to gift your favorite newlyweds with something a little more than just money, then check out this video from TikTok user @pia.olbrichtt who shows us how she made the cutest and sweetest gift, literally.

This chocolate and money bouquet is so cool and creative! We love how she still incorporated money into the gift, but also added the gold wrapped chocolate and paired it with the wispy wheat grass. It's so cute how the hint of green on the money complemented the white and gold colors perfectly as well.

The viewers in the comments were just as impressed with this creative gift as we were. “Love the idea!! And I love also that first time someone ”rolls” the money and doesn’t ruin them by folding them into small pieces,” @cesidesign wrote. “That’s awesome!! Thank you for sharing it turned out super,” @gs22_ commented.

If you still want to gift money, but want to scale back on spending too much, or if you’re wanting to gift the newlyweds with something a bit more creative than just a card with money, this will be a perfect gift that the couple will enjoy!