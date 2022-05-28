Skip to main content

This Gorgeous DIY Wedding Gift Is Exactly What a Newlywed Couple Wants

This is way cooler than a card with money

If you were to ask anyone, especially newlyweds, there’s no gift better than receiving money. However after seeing this viral video that’s already amassed over two million views, we feel slightly different. We know weddings can be expensive, even if you’re opting to DIY some of the wedding decor, so receiving money is always a safe bet, however, if you’re looking to gift your favorite newlyweds with something a little more than just money, then check out this video from TikTok user @pia.olbrichtt who shows us how she made the cutest and sweetest gift, literally.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This chocolate and money bouquet is so cool and creative! We love how she still incorporated money into the gift, but also added the gold wrapped chocolate and paired it with the wispy wheat grass. It's so cute how the hint of green on the money complemented the white and gold colors perfectly as well.

The viewers in the comments were just as impressed with this creative gift as we were. “Love the idea!! And I love also that first time someone ”rolls” the money and doesn’t ruin them by folding them into small pieces,” @cesidesign wrote. “That’s awesome!! Thank you for sharing it turned out super,” @gs22_ commented.

If you still want to gift money, but want to scale back on spending too much, or if you’re wanting to gift the newlyweds with something a bit more creative than just a card with money, this will be a perfect gift that the couple will enjoy!

amazon echo 4th generation glacier blue lifestyle
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Amazon Echo Sales: Save on a Smart Speaker or Smart Display

22 hours ago
lawn care memorial day lead
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Lawn Care Deals: Save on Mowers and Other Essentials

22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 2.46.46 PM
Trending Stories

Memorial Day Vacuum Sales: Save on Bissell, Shark, and iRobot Models

22 hours ago
Selamat 3 Tier Chandelier
Article

Man Recreates $445 Chandelier Using Items From Dollar Tree

May 27, 2022
Sauberkugel - The Clean Ball
Article

Woman Shares The Most Genius Gadget to Help Keep Your Bags Clean

May 26, 2022
Floral Bouquet
Article

Woman Catches Bride's Bouquet and What She Does Afterwards Is Hilarious!

May 27, 2022
Table
Article

Woman Flips Destroyed $3.99 Goodwill Table Into a Masterpiece With Plastic Wrap

May 26, 2022
Books
Article

Man Makes ‘Spooky’ Book Nook That’s Perfect For Anyone Who Believes In Ghosts

May 26, 2022
Senior Basket
Article

Woman Creates Basketball-Themed ‘Senior Baskets’ and We’re Impressed

May 26, 2022
Flower Bouquet
Article

Watch How This Wedding Party Brilliantly Upcycles Their Flower Bouquets

May 26, 2022
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $35 Vegetable Chopper from Amazon

May 26, 2022
Flower crown
Article

Woman’s DIY Floral Crown Is Super Easy to Recreate

May 26, 2022
Laundry
Article

Create a Year's Worth of Detergent For Only $15

May 25, 2022
Floral Arrangement
Article

Bride-to-be Makes Gorgeous Centerpieces From the Dollar Store

May 25, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Uses Vodka to Keep her Sheets ‘Fresh’

May 25, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.