Woman Makes DIY Wedding Invitations On the Cheap That Look Super Expensive

You don't have to be an event planner to know that weddings can run a high bill and are considered one of the most expensive events. Then again you'll probably only get married once in your lifetime, so why not do it with a bang? Where this might be true, there are still ways you can save a few dollars when planning your wedding.

Believe it or not, floral arrangements and invitations can get pretty pricey and quickly run up a wedding budget. That is why this TikToker @brooklyn.nicole.x decided to just create invitations with this DIY wedding edition.

They look professionally done and most importantly were easy to make and inexpensive. She even listed the price per invitation and material to break it down better. Not sure where she got them printed or if she printed them herself at home, but she used four different types of material and different sizes for the invitation. All you really need is a paper cutter and glue, well and a printer would also be helpful. The theme Brooklyn Nicole chose is black and white, simple yet elegant and chic. The back side of the invitation has their engagement photo, as well as the first letter of their names, then the smaller insert displays all wedding details, and it is wrapped in vellum paper. The finishing touch is the belly band which also displays the first initial of their names. It looks quite fancy! It's hard to tell where she got all the material from, but Michaels is always a good start to look for DIY craft supplies.

Although Brooklyn kept the invitation simple, which represents her and her fiancé's style, you can totally go to town with your invitation. At least now you know you can create them all by yourself, without spending a fortune.