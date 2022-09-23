Skip to main content

Woman Makes DIY Wedding Invitations On the Cheap That Look Super Expensive

They are stunning!

You don't have to be an event planner to know that weddings can run a high bill and are considered one of the most expensive events. Then again you'll probably only get married once in your lifetime, so why not do it with a bang? Where this might be true, there are still ways you can save a few dollars when planning your wedding. 

Believe it or not, floral arrangements and invitations can get pretty pricey and quickly run up a wedding budget. That is why this TikToker @brooklyn.nicole.x decided to just create invitations with this DIY wedding edition. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

They look professionally done and most importantly were easy to make and inexpensive. She even listed the price per invitation and material to break it down better. Not sure where she got them printed or if she printed them herself at home, but she used four different types of material and different sizes for the invitation. All you really need is a paper cutter and glue, well and a printer would also be helpful. The theme Brooklyn Nicole chose is black and white, simple yet elegant and chic. The back side of the invitation has their engagement photo, as well as the first letter of their names, then the smaller insert displays all wedding details, and it is wrapped in vellum paper. The finishing touch is the belly band which also displays the first initial of their names. It looks quite fancy! It's hard to tell where she got all the material from, but Michaels is always a good start to look for DIY craft supplies.

Although Brooklyn kept the invitation simple, which represents her and her fiancé's style, you can totally go to town with your invitation. At least now you know you can create them all by yourself, without spending a fortune. 

Crowded kitchen counter
Article

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Appliances From Ruining Your Countertop

office cabinet
Article

Here’s How To Fix Chipped Or Peeling Laminate On Cabinets

Snake Plant In Window
Article

Man Shares How to Convert a House Plant Into a Hydroponic

rounded headboard
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Headboard

curtain rod
Article

Woman Uses Stick On Wallpaper and Curtain Rods For Perfect Decoration Display

shutterstock_2118669977
Article

Man Shows How to Get a Textured Ceiling Using a Mop

DIY statement wall
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Statement Wall Using Paper Mâché Letters and We're Shook

plastic pumpkin
Article

Spooky-Loving TX Momma Shows Off Brilliant Idea For Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Tequila
Article

Florida Woman Makes Totally Cool Lamp Using a Tequila Bottle

shutterstock_1172863270
Article

Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

cleaning shower
Article

Austin Woman’s Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

disco
Article

Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a “Disco Garden” And We’re Obsessed With the Accessories

canopy bed
Article

Woman Proves Just How Versatile A Canopy Bed Can Be

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.