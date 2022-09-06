Skip to main content

This DIY Halloween Welcome Mat Is Super Easy to Make

It is SO easy!

It is officially September, which means we are one month closer to the spooky season! And if you haven’t gathered by now, we really love everything Halloween-related. In other words, bring on all the spooky, kooky, and shadowy stuff that the season has to offer. That doesn’t mean we don’t like it when things are cute, though!

In fact, some of the best and most creative Halloween decorations out there are those that manage to combine everything that we love about the holiday, such as this awesome DIY door mat idea that takes something creepy and turns it into something you can use everyday without scaring the neighbors away!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kelsie, TikToker and proud mama to three adorable little boys loves to decorate for Halloween but never really likes to splurge on the more expensive stuff out there. That is why she has decided to make her own, including this spider-themed door mat. Now, you could easily find something similar to this door mat online, but we can almost guarantee that you won’t find it at the same price as what Kelsie makes it for, and why spend the extra money when you DIY it?

The very first thing you need is a door mat from your local Dollar Store. We recommend picking one that is a bit on the darker side, and typically for this DIY, something that is more fabric rather than that rough weave stuff works best. You will also want some sharp craft scissors, a fabric or paint pen, and a small sponge brush.

Start by laying your mat flat on any surface you have, then get out your white paint pen. Start by drawing a horizontal line down at the bottom, then a vertical line down the very middle of the mat. From there create radiating lines at an angle to the central line, using a ruler or something similar if you are worried about everything staying straight. Then add in your looping web lines between each of the vertical lines, varying thickness and where they connect for visual effect. Finally cut out along the very outer edge, and voila - a perfect spiderweb door mat that is perfect for Halloween!

Now, someone go and do this in glow-in-the-dark paint and let us know how it goes!

