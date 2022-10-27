Skip to main content

Woman Make Massive DIY Window Pane Mirror For Under $50

Make one yourself for less than $50

Window panes are such timeless designs, seen in old farmhouses and across freshly designed modern homes. Since windowpane glass windows have long been popular, designers have crafted mirrors that reflect the beauty of the window pane, where the glass is swapped with mirrors. These mirrors are popular design elements getting hung in entry ways, placed on accent walls, and showcased above sinks in elegant powder rooms.

As beautiful as these mirrors are, they are equally expensive, with designs from West Elm and Pottery Barn reaching near $400. TikToker @the_avantgarde created her own diy window pane mirror that cost less than $50.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This may be one of our favorite diy projects we have seen, it's simple and the result is beautiful. She starts with three $7 mirrors from Target and attaches them together with liquid nails and a tempered panel on the back. On top of the attached panel she uses liquid nails to attach the mounting picture frame bracket to hang the mirror on the wall. Using thin molding from Home Depot she paints it to match the mirror and cuts them into strips to create the design of the window panes and attaches them to the mirrors.

The results are magnificent and even though she spent less than $50 to make it, her mirror could compete with the high end designs that are three times the cost of hers!

