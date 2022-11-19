Woman Transforms Apartment Windows With Renter Friendly DIY Window Panes

Renting a home can feel like a drag when you aren't able to customize your space the way you want, sure you can add decorations but that seems like it's the end of the road as far as adding personal taste to the space goes. Home DIYer @everythingeryn posted a renter friendly DIY hack that goes above and beyond basic decor that is unique and elegant!

Windowpanes are some of the most popular and sought after design elements in recent years. They create a timeless look that breaks up a window wall. As elegant as they are, windowpane windows are also extremely costly, making this DIY hack favorable among homeowners and renters alike.

To make the DIY windowpane the woman first uses electrical tape and frames the entire window with it. The woman then uses thin wood purchased from Home Depot to create a grid that fits inside her window. She lays the grid out and measures it to fit perfectly within her window. Once the windowpane grid is completed she uses double sided window tape to attach the grid onto the windows. The results are stunning and look like they were custom built into the glass windows. If you are renting, when it comes time to move out, peel the grid off and remove the electrical tape and wipe the tape residue off with a cleaning solution.

