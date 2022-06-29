Skip to main content

Creative Uses Spray Paint to Transform Old Windows Into The Cutest Vintage-Styled Mirrors

This is perfect décor for weddings and baby showers!

As a kid, I would often see people going through items that were sitting on the side of the road in front of people’s houses. I didn’t quite understand what they were doing at the time but as I got older I understood that other’s trash could be someone else’s treasure.

Such is the case with the woman in this TikTok video. TikTok user @dive_and_thrive, whose account is dedicated to “turning trash into cash,” gathered some old windows and instead of throwing them away, she repurposed them into cute, vintage décor!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This DIY is perfect for boho-themed events such as weddings, both bridal and baby showers, or you can use it as everyday décor in your home. The best part— it’s so easy to do! All she did was flip the window over and spray the backside of the glass with spray paint that turns glass into mirror, such as Rust-Oleum Mirror Effect Spray Paint, let it dry and you now have a mirror! Of course, you can stop there, but if you want to make it a bit more fancy, you can do exactly what the creator of the video did and put a nail at the top of the window-turned-mirror and hang a beautiful floral wreath that matches your event theme or home décor.

So simple and so cute!! Would you try this easy DIY?

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Wedding bouquet
Article

This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

1 hour ago
Pink rose with light in a balloon
Article

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

18 hours ago
Dirty carpet
Article

Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

23 hours ago
Chips and guacamole candle
Article

Candle Artist Makes This Nacho Candle Look Unbelievably Real

19 hours ago
Sinkhole
Article

Renter Thinks There’s a Sinkhole In Her Backyard and Claims Landlord Refuses to Address It

20 hours ago
Black bathroom
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Is a Scary Good DIY Disney’s Haunted Mansion Theme

21 hours ago
Boyfriend's "Bridgerton" proposal
Article

Man’s Proposal Would Make Lady Whistledown Swoon

22 hours ago
Outdoor wedding
Article

Bride Wants a ‘Twilight’ Inspired Wedding and She May Have Just Found the Perfect Venue

Jun 28, 2022
Floral arch
Article

Woman Creates Stunning ‘Flower Wall’ Out of Chicken Wire and Faux Flowers

Jun 27, 2022
Harry Potter
Article

Mom Transforms Daughter’s ‘Kiddie’ Room Into a Magical Harry Potter Themed One

Jun 27, 2022
Barbie doll with roses
Article

Woman Converts 90s Barbie Convertible Into Cutest Planter Ever

Jun 27, 2022
Cluttered home
Article

Professional Cleaner Completely Transforms Hoarder’s Home and Does It For Free

Jun 27, 2022
Flowers
Article

Woman ‘Steals’ Wild Flowers From the Side of the Road and This is a Brilliant Way to Fill Flower Beds

Jun 27, 2022
Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

This Inner Cabinet Makeover Will Leave You Shook

Jun 27, 2022
Chandelier
Article

Woman Gives Virtual Tour Of Mom’s Witchy House and We’re Sort of In-Love

Jun 27, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.