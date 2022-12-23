This DIY Winterizing Hack Just Might Save Your Outdoor Pipes

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When I was growing up I really had no idea what all went into winterizing our old farmhouse for the winter. And there is SO much! From making sure that all of the cracks are sealed up or at least blocked off so the winter wind doesn’t get into ensuring all of the animals are taken care of, or even bringing in your plants so they don’t drop at the first freeze.

Another thing I didn’t know about, but learned pretty quickly was necessary during a hard freeze, was making sure your pipes wouldn’t burst! Luckily MrsT from TikTok has a solution that makes winterizing your pipes super easy!

The best part about this winterizing hack is the fact that you should have everything you need already on hand. Now, a lot of people will tell you that foam is one of the best insulators for your pipes, and this can be true, but what if you don’t have the time to get to the store and buy foam to wrap your pipes with?



Well, As MrsT points out, all you really need is a heavy sock, a foam cup, a plastic bag, and either some tape or even a hair elastic! Start off by unattaching any sprinklers or hoses that might be hooked up, then slide the sock on, rolling it back on itself so you have double the layer of fabric, then slide the foam cup over that. As an extra step, take your plastic bag and wrap it around the whole thing so it is at least semi-waterproof, then finish it all off by either wrapping it with duct tape or using a hair tie to help keep everything on.

And there you have it - super quick and super easy, and it will stay on and keep everything nice, warm, and dry even if you get some pretty heavy snows! Just make sure you take it off once the weather warms back up for good!



