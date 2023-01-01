These Witchy DIY Mini Moss Mirrors Are So Flipping Cool

Ugh we want one hung in every square inch of our homes.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

What screams earth green witch you may ask? Moss, crystal, mushrooms, wood, butterflies, and other forest elements. The green witch vibe is heavily rooted, in well roots. As an earth element it is all things forest, herbal, natural, and woodsy.

If the green itch vibe is up your alley and you are a DIY lover then you will be swooning over the DIY witchy mini moss mirrors content creator and crafter @xo_marthaaaa has created.

These cute little mirrors belong in every square inch of a green witches house. So simple to make they have such a stunning aspect to them.

To craft the mini mirrors the woman starts with small thin wood squares, she uses a glue adhesive to attach the little mirrors to the middle of the wood squares. She uses clamps on the mirrors and lets them sit for 24 hours to ensure they are held on strong.

The next day she screws in small eyelet hooks for the chain to attach to. Now for the crafty part… to start the woman hot glues moss of different colors and textures all around the mirror onto the wood covering the entire woody surface. She then cuts it to one soft dimension, and starts hot gluing in all the magic gems; stones, crystals, and little butterflies.

For the last step she adds a dainty gold chain to the hooks she previously added and viola! These mini mirrors are done!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.