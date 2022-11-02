Skip to main content

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

Spoiler: It’s not easy.

DIYs aren’t always the easiest to do depending on the project, but it’s especially challenging to attempt to do any DIYs when there are kids around. As a matter of fact, if the kids are younger and typically like to ask questions or do the exact opposite of what you’re requesting, it’s probably best to shelf the whole DIY project for the time being.

Just ask TikTok user and DIYer @this.that.and.diy. She recently gave us a glimpse of what it’s like trying to do a DIY renovation with kids around and if you took a wild guess and assumed it’s definitely not easy, you’re correct!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

While attempting to begin her kitchen upgrades by knocking down one of the walls of a tall unit, she steps inside of it and warns her kids to not come into the kitchen, but of course, in typical kid fashion, they suddenly all needed to go into the kitchen for various reasons. As soon as she gives the warning, one of her kids appears in the kitchen and hilariously says “Why? Well, I’m in the kitchen.” Then the other young kids follow along while the mom continues to attempt the project while also trying get her kids out of the way.

Finally, after about 45 or so seconds into the 55-second video clip, the kids finally leave and she was able to start.

While we know this mom definitely had her hands full at the moment, we have to laugh a little at the fact that they all of a sudden needed every single thing in the kitchen as soon as she told them to not go in there.

We’re willing to bet that if she didn’t say anything at all, they probably wouldn’t have entered!

