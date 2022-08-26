Here’s a Brief But Insightful Tutorial on How to Carve Wood

Wood carving doesn’t exactly look like the easiest craft, but depending on your instructor or the type of tutorial you find, it could very much be a lot easier than what meets the eye and once you pick it up as a hobby, it can be quite rewarding, too.

And thankfully we found the perfect tutorial courtesy of TikTok content creator and wood carver @werewolfcarver that is not only efficient given how detailed, yet quick it is to watch, but is also very satisfying to watch.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick tutorial, the wood artist introduces us to a few basic cuts starting with the “stop cut.” This cut involves taking a piece of wood and using your knife to cut straight into it before taking the knife back out and making a carving towards the initial cut. The “stop cut” stops your knife from traveling further and is perfect carving a gnome hat. The next cut is “V” cut and involves cutting into wood at opposite angles to create the letter “v.” Another basic cut that is easy for beginners to learn is the push cut which involves you carving away from yourself. A “pull” cut pulls the knife through the wood and uses the thumb for support. Finally, a sweeping cut creates curved and concave surfaces by curling your wrist slightly and go with your knife deep at first before going closer tho the surface.

Much like many viewers in the comment section, we had no idea there was an actual technique with carving wood, but thankfully this tutorial was great at introducing us to it!