Woodworker Creates Jaw-Dropping Piece For Halloween

This looks SO good!

Aren’t you excited? Halloween is almost upon us!

We’ve featured quite a few creepy, cool, and downright spine-chilling decorations and Halloween-inspired DIY’s over the past couple of weeks, and we are here to bring you yet another one! We have to keep the holiday spirit going, especially when we’ve already seen Christmas stuff popping up at Wal-Mart. (Come on, now…)

So, ready to see yet another spooky creation? Let’s dive right in!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Woodensense from TikTok does a lot of creative art using only wood, paint, and maybe a few other bits and bobs. We have seen a lot of their work over the past little while, and their skill literally never ceases to amaze.

Today he is showing off an old piece that he did last year but still looks just as amazing as it did the day he made it. The theme for this wooden door piece is Halloween, or fall in general, and he starts with a base that he then puts hand-carved wood down on top of.

He then sketches out exactly where he wants to cut out the general shape of the leaves and pumpkin, which he does with such precision that we are drooling. He then removes the top layer of wood and starts drawing on the background, creating a beautiful, yet slightly creepy, dark wood vista.

Then, where the cutouts were, he starts the forward drawing, a cute little painting of a path into the woods, with pumpkins and tiny floating ghosts. There’s even a happy little scarecrow sitting off to one side, as if to greet those who pass on by. The rich colors of everything, the blues of the sky and the oranges of the fallen leaves and decorations, are absolutely stunning.

We would LOVE to have a piece like this in our own homes for Halloween, and we bet you could too!

