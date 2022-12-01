Woman DIYS a Really Cute Holiday Wreath Alternative

It seems like the options to DIY holiday decorations are unlimited. We’ve seen people use pool floats to decorate their entire front yard and have even seen people use orange slices to create beautiful orange garland to jazz up their space. And now, we present to you a beautiful wreath alternative courtesy of TikTok user @k8kre8s. It’s so cute and quite simple to DIY!

As you can see in the video above, this DIY wreath is so cute, festive and perfect for the Christmas season! To create this beautiful wreath, she made a 16” circle using real baltic birch wood with visible wood grain, blemishes and knots, which beautifully adds to the final look of the DIY wreath. She then applies a paint and vinyl lettering and seals them with an indoor/outdoor sealant fr added protection. To finish off the DIY, she staples the greenery, bow and handle onto the wood for maximum hold.

Although this DIY appears to be rather easy to do on your own, if DIYing, isn’t your thing, you can always purchase the wreath from her Etsy shop here.

