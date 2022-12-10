You Can Make your Own Snowflake (With a Little Yarn)

As the snow falls outside your window in a flurry of white and gray, you may find yourself thinking about how beautiful it would be to have a similarly gorgeous decoration for the inside. You can make your dream come true with these easy instructions on how to make your own yarn snowflakes!

Some folks were surprised at the simplicity of this snowflake yarn craft. With no sewing, knitting, or crocheting knowledge, it's nice to see some beautiful snowflakes.

"WOW!!!That looks amazing I think I'm going to try this." @ellemichcw

Others were reminded of a simpler time in their youth. And these snowflakes are perfect for making with the whole family.

"Wow, we made these when l was a kid. I'm 62. Memories with my Mom." @Eden Rayne

These yarn snowflakes are a fun and easy way to create winter décor for your home. They’re also not too difficult to make, so if you want to try something new this season, these beautiful snowflakes are the perfect option.

With just a few materials and a little time, you can make these decorative pieces that will add color and vibrancy to any room of your home. Plus, since they're easily customizable with different colors of yarn and sizes (or even shapes), they'll work with any aesthetic style you choose!

We hope you enjoyed making these yarn snowflakes! They’re really simple, but they look so pretty. The best part is that they make great decorations for your home during the holidays — hang them up on the wall or door and enjoy!