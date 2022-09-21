Man Shares How He Repaired Dog-Chewed Furniture

Having pets will bring joy, they said. Having pets also comes with a lot of responsibility, as well as a lot of work in the form of cleaning and repairing furniture. Whether you own a cat or a dog, as a pet owner I am sure we all had our fair shares of chewed-up shoes, scratched-up furniture, and straight-up torn-apart furniture stuffing.

However, there are a few hacks to repair what has been damaged. Let's take some notes from TikToker Johnson (@johnsonaz8), who shares in his video how to fix his dog's mishaps.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Doesn't look to be that difficult! I'm not quite sure what Johnson uses here, but it looks like he uses a metal frame to give it a triangle shape and to hold the form together to rebuild that missing corner his dog chewed off. He then uses some type of glue, I'd assume, some wood chips or crumbs to fill it up and then he seals it with what looks like plastic wood. The next step involves sanding the surface area smooth and even, and then blending together some paint and primer to achieve this dark grey, which he spray paints on. The finishing touch is to blow dry it, and the results are stunning. Looks brand new. If you have the same dilemma, you can also check Home Depot or Amazon for DIY furniture repair kits, this might make the process easier, as everything you need will be in one kit.

This is definitely an easy hack to make your destroyed furniture caused by your pet, look like new again.