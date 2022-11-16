Dog Dad Comes Up With Genius (and Kinda’ Creepy) Way to Honor Dog’s Destroyed Toys

I’ll just come right out and say it, I love my dog. And like many a pet-parent, I tend to spoil her a little (or a lot) rotten, buying her things that she probably doesn’t actually need but that I think will be so cute. And I love seeing others buy, make, and create the same, like this adorable cat home made out of a vintage television set.

But one thing that I hadn’t really thought about before? What to do with my dog’s toys after she destroyed them. Well, TikTok creator Jake has come up with a pretty cool, unusual, and even slightly creepy take on what to do instead of tossing them in the trash!

So if your dog (or other pet), is anything like mine then they probably go through toys like nobody’s business. You take it, debate whether it is worth saving or not, and inevitably just toss it out in the garbage. Well, Jake says to hang onto those old toys and instead turn them into a cute display piece for your pet!



For this you’ll want to pick out your pet’s favorite spot, grab their old toys, some scissors and some hot glue, as well as a few cheap wooden plaques that you can probably find at Wal-Mart or another hobby store. Hot glue a hook or some string onto the back to hang the plaque from, then flip it over to the other side.

Grab your first destroyed toy, in Jake’s case it was a formerly-stuffed tiger, and cut off a piece that you would like to display, such as the head. Hot glue that into place on your wooden plaque and allow to completely dry. Repeat the process for all the toys that you have, then hang them in your doggy’s space.

And there you have it! You’ve created a mini trophy-display for your pooch, the perfect way to show off all the treats they’ve gotten, and destroyed, over the years!



