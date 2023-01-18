Dog Owners Transform Fireplace into the Ultimate Tiled Dog Den

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The dog is man’s best friend for a reason, and because of that, there is a lot that we’d do for them. From upgraded doggy beds to cool and unusual kennel ideas, it seems like the possibilities for things we can do to pamper our pooches seem almost endless!

Case in point, the Midcentury_Northwest channel that, upon discovering she didn’t want to build just an ordinary dog bed, went with something pretty unusual… her fireplace!

Now, I know what you are thinking… A dog in a fireplace? That can’t be right. But trust me, and this creator, it actually turns out to be pretty amazing. She starts out with a fireplace that isn’t used anymore, thus meaning there isn’t, and won’t ever be again, a fire in said fireplace. Because no one wants to roast their pup on accident, after all.

After cleaning the space out, it is the perfect size for a dog and bed, but that doesn’t mean she can just leave it like that. She wants to elevate the space, so she goes out and grabs some plain peel-and-stick tiles, then actually gets a gorgeous stencil and colors in each tile with said stencil in a pretty turquoise blue.

Some acrylic panels are screwed into the fireplace's brick, giving her a place to add her customized tiles. A bit of carpet tape on the back of each tile also helped keep them stuck in place, but if you want to swap these out on occasion, you can probably skip this step. The entire fireplace is ‘tiled’ out, including around the edges and on the bottom, then the final step is to add the bits and bobs that make it a ‘home’ for the creator’s precious pup.

This includes a dog bed as well as a battery-operated light, and the most important part, her dog! The end result makes use of an otherwise inoperable space and turns it into an adorable, and functional, focal point for the room.

