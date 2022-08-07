Dog Dad Builds Indoor Kennels Into Bookshelves and We Love It!

Dogs are man’s best friend, as the saying often goes, and many of us will go above and beyond when it comes to our precious pooches. From buying the best food money can buy, researching pet-friendly houseplants, to adding and decorating our houses with their care in mind, humans are constantly displaying our love for our doggos (and cats, can’t leave them out!)

So what would you do if you had six dogs and not enough space to put kennels for each one? One dog dad saw it as the opportunity to make something spectacular.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As one TikTok creator, DasBeachHouse, shows us, even what might seem impossible or unwieldy at first can turn into something extremely attractive and neat in the end. When faced with a blended family of six (yes six) dogs once he and his girlfriend moved in together, he decided that six kennels scattered around the house was just too cluttered.

Instead, using some half inch plywood, this creator came up with some really neat ‘built-in’ kennels to help save space and give everything a truly cohesive look. One one side of the room is a single line of kennels for the girlfriend’s four huskies (oh my goodness, all that fluff!), while to the other side he created an oversized entertainment center, with shelves, for his own four smaller pooches. Above the ‘husky homes’ is an arched bookshelf section to help finish out the overall look and really give them more room to organize in.

And the results are drop-dead gorgeous while looking so much more aesthetically pleasing than just a bunch of black metal dog kennels out in the open would. Now, the whole look does come out to around $1100 in supplies plus an additional $600 in tools, which you can save on if you have anything prebuilt or needed a lot less space, but we can say this is one idea we are certainly keeping in our ‘books’ for the future!