Skip to main content

Dog Dad Builds Indoor Kennels Into Bookshelves and We Love It!

Dogs and books? We are hooked!

Dogs are man’s best friend, as the saying often goes, and many of us will go above and beyond when it comes to our precious pooches. From buying the best food money can buy, researching pet-friendly houseplants, to adding and decorating our houses with their care in mind, humans are constantly displaying our love for our doggos (and cats, can’t leave them out!)

So what would you do if you had six dogs and not enough space to put kennels for each one? One dog dad saw it as the opportunity to make something spectacular.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As one TikTok creator, DasBeachHouse, shows us, even what might seem impossible or unwieldy at first can turn into something extremely attractive and neat in the end. When faced with a blended family of six (yes six) dogs once he and his girlfriend moved in together, he decided that six kennels scattered around the house was just too cluttered.

Instead, using some half inch plywood, this creator came up with some really neat ‘built-in’ kennels to help save space and give everything a truly cohesive look. One one side of the room is a single line of kennels for the girlfriend’s four huskies (oh my goodness, all that fluff!), while to the other side he created an oversized entertainment center, with shelves, for his own four smaller pooches. Above the ‘husky homes’ is an arched bookshelf section to help finish out the overall look and really give them more room to organize in.

And the results are drop-dead gorgeous while looking so much more aesthetically pleasing than just a bunch of black metal dog kennels out in the open would. Now, the whole look does come out to around $1100 in supplies plus an additional $600 in tools, which you can save on if you have anything prebuilt or needed a lot less space, but we can say this is one idea we are certainly keeping in our ‘books’ for the future!

secret room
Article

Mother Turns Boring Loft Bed Into Secret Room And Your Kids Will Want It

24 minutes ago
halloween pumpkins
Article

Skip the Carving Tools For This Year’s Pumpkin and Bust Out the Powerwasher This Halloween

2 hours ago
halloween decor
Article

Woman Makes ‘Halloween Count Down’ Out Of Nifty Dollar-Store Finds

3 hours ago
craft hat
Article

Creative Woman Makes Perfect DIY Renfair Costume Add-on And We Love It!

4 hours ago
sewing corset
Article

Woman Creates Cutest DIY Corset Top Out Of Fabric Scraps

Aug 6, 2022
DIY wreath
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Target-Worthy Wreath Out Of Dollar Store Items

Aug 5, 2022
Slat wall
Article

DIY A Slat Wall For Just $30

Aug 5, 2022
coffin decoration
Article

NC Woman Makes Stunning Halloween Coffin Shelves Out of Cardboard

Aug 5, 2022
shutterstock_784248538
Article

Fort Worth Flipper Seriously Upcycles Her Laminate Countertops For Cheap

Aug 5, 2022
Craft stickers
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack For Centering Stickers On Your Next Craft Project

Aug 5, 2022
Bleach black shirt
Article

This Halloween-Themed Bleached Shirt Is Perfect For Spooky Season

Aug 5, 2022
Rottweiler in bed
Article

Man Transforms Old Sofa Into King Size Dog Bed and We're Impressed

Aug 5, 2022
Mopping the floor
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Make Dirty Mop Heads Look Brand New With This Easy Method

Aug 5, 2022
shutterstock_2094988519
Article

Florida Daughter Makes Over Parent's Bedroom as a Surprise While They’re On a Trip

Aug 5, 2022
driftwood art
Article

These Driftwood Sculptures Might Inspire You to Try a New Hobby

Aug 5, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.