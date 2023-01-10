Woman Buys Pug His Own Sofa So He Can People Watch and It’s Just Adorable

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a dog or cat parent, you know the feeling of treating your pet like your child, which also requires various gifts. And while pet accessories aren't cheap, DIY creations, such as a cat TV hangout spot, are certainly more affordable and fun to make.

Dog mom and TikTok creator Maitri Mody is guilty of spoiling her pug as well and would do anything for him to raise his comfort level, such as gifting him his own sofa. Yes, you read that correctly. Let's check it out!

How cute is this?

I am jelly! I love the emerald green color of the sofa. I'm sure my dog would love it too.

Some people would do anything for their fur babies to make sure, they're happy and comfortable. Maitri wanted to make sure her pug had his own space, so he could look out the window and do some people-watching with his teddy, comfortably.

It's fair to say that they are a dream team, even rocking a partner look!

Say what?

Of course, the TikTok community loved it, too, because everyone is obsessed with cute pets.

As TikToker @sugarrhigh29 commented,

"Oh my god, this is ADORABLE."

It really is the cutest thing, I've seen in a while.

Another person (@munawwar2303) said,

"How cute is that..."



It fits the pug and his teddy perfectly.

And TikToker @thehippieglamazon also wrote,

"Ahhh so cute!!"

Would you buy this for your dog or cat?

