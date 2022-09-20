Woman Shares Dollar Store Hack That Will Keep Your Fall Veggies Safe

So you have spent the entire season building up your garden, getting your rows all nice and ready, and carefully growing your vegetables in preparation for the fall harvest. It is getting close to the time that you could pick and store away everything and enjoy the fruits of your labor, except…

Some critters have gotten to everything! Your potatoes, your tomatoes, anything that you’ve put out has bite marks or is pulled up by the root! So what can you do about it Well, you could take this one woman’s easy, and cheap, advice for making sure your plants are safe!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creator of TikTok channel AussieNation starts off her video by saying that she has had a lot of problems with pests in the past. Namely tinier bugs like cabbage worms and moths, but also some of the bigger critters that come through. And, having lost several harvests in the past to bunnies and racoons, we can certainly commiserate!

But luckily she has come up with a DIY Dollar Store fix that should solve most of your problems! All you need to do is grab some extra or unused tomato cages that you might have lying around as well as some of the cheap white mesh laundry bags from the store.

First, get your plant in its pot (or if in the ground, make sure you have enough room to work), then drive the tomato cage in firmly around it. If you have an in ground-plant, make sure that you are driving the cage down deep enough that it will be hard for an animal to easily nudge it over.

From there you just need to put the mesh bag over the top of the cage and pull it down, then draw the drawstring tight around the base. This is where it helps to have your plant in a pot because if your bag is large enough you can draw the drawstring tight under the pot itself.

And there you have it! A cheap and easy way of guarding your veggies against all those pesky pests that want to take your hard earned veggies all for themselves!