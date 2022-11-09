Woman Uses Dollar Tree Black Tape to Give Bathroom Mirror Ultimate Upgrade

We cannot get over how good this looks!

As you might know, some makeovers can be quite expensive, whereas others just look expensive, such as this bathroom mirror Amazon upgrade. However, you can also accomplish something expensive- or fancy looking with the help of only the Dollar Tree. Yes, you'd be surprised!

TikTok creator Shanice Williams (@shanicelashayw) had a brilliant idea regarding upgrading her bathroom mirror that involves one simple hack from the Dollar Tree, as she shares in her video.

I mean would you have guessed it is electrical tape that's being used here? I couldn't tell.

Regardless, this idea is just genius. As you can see, Shanice got this electrical tape from the Dollar Tree, which comes in a pack of two.

As she applies it, she also uses heat from a blow dryer to smoothen it out and for it to stick better.

Other TikTokers loved this hack as well, as they shared in the comments section. One TikTok creator wrote,

"Now that was simple yet dramatic. I love it."

Dramatic is a good way to describe it and certainly simple.

Another TikToker suggested using rubbing alcohol prior, to make sure the area is clean and that the tape will stick to the frame extra well.

Noted!

Apparently, you can also get wider electrical tape - which is good to know, as mirrors come in all different shapes and sizes. However, I guess another option would be using double the tape to cover the entire frame - if the frame is wider.

So if you're on a budget, this hack - and the Dollar Tree in general - is your answer.

