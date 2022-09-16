Try Out This Cat-Tastic Dollar Store DIY For Your Next Halloween Decor Idea

We are constantly amazed and astounded by the creativity of many of the creators out there. Honestly, the way that some people can take everyday items and turn them into amazing decorations straight out of a magazine have a tendency to blow our minds.

Today we are featuring one woman’s creative use of Dollar Store items that she scrounged from the Halloween half-off section, but don’t think that just because it is cheap that it doesn’t look like a million bucks!

Andrea, owner of A Dream or a Day Art over on TikTok, has a thing for taking scraps and pieces that other people might overlook or even throw away, and turning them into absolute treasures. Take her project for the day, which involves a cheap looking plastic Halloween frame from her local store.

This Halloween themed frame has a few things going for it, and the pun on the central sign is somewhat interesting, but Andrea knows she can do a lot better. So she rips the backing off, sets it to the side, then spray paints the frame black so that it really pops. The ‘tarnished’ silver just wasn’t working.

Then, using some craft paper that she had already bought for fairly cheap, she creates a new layer for the backing. Following that she starts creating the drawing of a cute little cat with some Halloween decor added for a little bit of spice. The end result is a cute little bow-tied cat, one that makes the perfect little addition for your Hallowen decor collection.

But why stop there? This is just one idea of oh so many that you could try yourself, and we can’t wait to see what you come up with!