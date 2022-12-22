Woman Has Genius Use for Dollar Store Placemats

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So, let’s talk refrigerators for the moment. Now, most of us don’t think about our fridges all that often, unless something goes wrong. And sometimes we do our best to make them not look as much of a sore-thumb in our kitchens as they tend to do, with their clunky angles and large size. But one thing I want to bring up is just how hard these darn things can be to clean!



Well, no more! Sarah McEnany has come up with a brilliant and cheap solution to the everyday fridge mess and all it takes is a quick trip to your local Dollar Store!

When you think about fridge mess you tend to think about spills and sticky spots, right? I can’t count the number of times I’ve gone to move some strawberries, only to have some sticky juice underneath, or one of the kiddos has left an opened can of soda that magically managed to spill itself without any outside interference whatsoever.

After that it is a matter of pulling everything out, wiping everything down, and getting it back in place. But stop that. Instead, do what Sarah did and take a trip to your local dollar store and get yourself some cheap, but decent looking, plastic place mats. And no, these won’t be going on your kitchen table.

Instead you are going to want to line your fridge’s shelves with these easy-to clean mats! That way even if there is a spill, all you have to do is pull out each individual placemat where the spill took place, rinse it off, then put it back in! It is literally that easy, and personally I am a bit surprised that there isn’t a full on aisle already of fridge protectors that do the same thing!



Because sure, you can get all the containers and separators in the world, but leaks and messes still happen! So get yourself some placemats and save yourself the hassle - it’s mom approved!



