DIY'er Makes The Perfect Mirror Accent Piece With Cheap Dollar Store Finds

This looks way more expensive than it is!

Looking to make some budget and time-friendly changes to the look of your home? Why not use a couple of different mirrors from Dollar Tree to make a unique and lovely décor feature to boost your wall space?

This quick and stylish mirror DIY project is a great way to draw attention to and brighten small accent walls, doorways, fireplace mantles, or really wherever else you want to place a lovely decoration.

This too-cute DIY comes to us from SimpleMadePretty, a TikTok channel dedicated to helping those of us who don’t have the time, energy, or money to waste on expensive decorations make our own!

Today she shows us how to make the perfect Dollar Tree mirror wall display, and if you pay attention to prices and sales, you could probably do this entire project for less than twenty dollars.

The very first step is to get your mirrors. Now this is where Dollar Store is king - you can often find a ton of smaller and fairly cheap mirrors that will be perfect for this project, especially if you look in their discount sections. We recommend you grab about four or five, depending on their size and what you are looking to make.

Next, grab an old wooden sign that you don’t really care for anymore and some spray paint, or regular paint, in the color that you want to decorate in. This creator went for bright gold, so she didn’t have to paint the mirrors that she had bought, but you could easily swap it for whatever color fits your personal style. Make sure that the entire sign and the mirror edges are painted and dried before arranging them on your sign.

Then, using super glue, attach the mirrors to the sign. And that is literally it! You can finish this project up by hanging your new piece wherever you want it to go, and enjoy!

