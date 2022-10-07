Woman Makes Gorgeous “Ofrenda” With Supplies form the Dollar Store

Dia De Los Muertos follows the more well-known Halloween on the typical calendar, and we were sad to learn that there were a lot of people out there who have never heard of the holiday!

This Mexican holiday, which features families welcoming the souls of their deceased relatives, is a mix of community-wide parties and private family reunions. Individual households typically feature ofrendas, an offering place or alter, topped with pictures, candles, and all of the things that the lost family members once loved so dearly such as sweets, fruits, small toys, and more!

So how do you honor this tradition and even put your own spin on it, without breaking the bank? One TikTok creator has just the solution for you!

MrsCraftsAlot (love the name, by the way), does exactly what her channel describes - she crafts… a lot… One of the crafts she’s focused on recently is creating an ofrenda in her home but she decided to ball on a budget using mainly Dollar Tree items!

So first you’ll want to pick out the space for your ofrenda. Remember you are not only honoring the spirits of those family members that hvae already passed on, you are also participating in a culture’s time-honored tradition. That means you’ll want it somewhere safe and sound that won’t be in the way but will still be fairly visible.

For your decorations, use spray-painted trays, craft foam, and various decorations for some additional filler. This creator also used some string lights to help give her ofrenda a naturally warm look, which we absolutely love! For skulls you can simply spray-paint cheap skulls and then use fabric paints or markers to create lovely and beautiful designs! We recommend looking up sugar skulls on Pinterest or Google for some inspiration.

And one of the things that we love most about what this creator did is dripping melted crayon wax onto her candles to help give them a bright pop of color, tying the entire look together!