Gardeners, It’s Time to Run to the Dollar Store to Get These Stackable Pots

Gardening in small spaces is starting to boom. People who live in apartments, condos, townhomes, or duplexes are realizing that they don’t need a large yard, or externed space to be able to grow their own food at home.

With gardening in small spaces, many systems have become popular like hydroponics, indoor growing on shelves with plants lights, container growing, and vertical gardening.

Both container growing and vertical gardening are perhaps the most popular choice for gardeners living in small spaces.

The only downfall is that containers for vertical gardening can be extremely costly and hard to find, most having to be bought online and costing a fortune- both in product cost and in shipping costs.

TikToker and budget hunter @alejandraperezofficial found a brilliant solution for the expensive post sold for vertical gardening… and they can be found at the Dollar Store.

The woman walks up to the gardening pot section and grabs small pots that are bundled together as a three pack, she grabs out another stack and plops it on top of the other, showing how the pots fit together perfectly for vertical growing.

We love this money saving hack almost as much as we love growing plants in small spaces!

