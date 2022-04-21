Mom Turns Dollar Store Pool Noodle Into Gorgeous Room Décor

There are times when you need *something* to pull a room together and you just cannot seem to find it out in the while. You've scoured every home store that there is and still: nada. What's a homemaker to do? Turn to DIY of course. But before you rush out and buy a lot of super expensive crafting products, you really ought to check out the dollar store.

What's more: You should look to items that have no business being home décor. Mom and DIYer Aurelie Erikson recently hit up her local dollar store to buy pool noodles so she could put her spin on a rainbow trend for her daughter's room. The result? Absolutely Pinterest-worthy.

That simple pool noodle was wrapped in muted, earthy toned yarn and then was fashioned into a modern yarn tassel rainbow. We love the poof additions and the adorable name across the the bow, and overall love the aesthetic.

What's great is that pool noodles are also light and soft, so there won't be any safety issues hanging this in a kid's room. It's completely customizable and can be crafted to really fit your home's esthetic.

She posted a full tutorial for a smaller version she made that she says is done the same exact way.

We bet more than a few of you are going to give this a shot.