Woman Finds Brilliant Scrub Daddy Dupe at the Dollar Store

It’s the same thing for a whole lot cheaper.

Everyone knows that the Dollar Tree is the mecca for basically everything - but budget-friendly. From decor to glassware, to even groceries. You can - of course - find cleaning products there as well, for around a dollar.

TikTok account @budgetbargainmama also came across something, many households can't live without - a Scrub Daddy. However, she came across the Dollar Tree version. Let's see if it gets the job done as well as the original.

It looks like the real thing, minus the face. But who cares about that? What matters is performance. By the way, these are called Scrub Buddies.

In her update, she said it gets the job done but doesn't last as long, as a Scrub Daddy.

However, we're not gonna complain about spending $1.25. That's a great deal.

TikTok also agreed that it doesn't come close to a Scrub Daddy, but gets the job done.

As TikToker @ecarsola commented,

"The ones from the Dollar Tree are nice, but they definitely aren’t the same quality. And they don’t last long. But I was excited to find them."

At least they aren't falling apart within the first go.

And TikToker @jennyv5alive wrote,

"Can't wait for the update... I hate the face, I want a solid surface."

I get it, but I think the Scrub Daddy face is designed that way to use for different items to be cleaned.

Another TikToker (@browneyedgirl.83) mentioned,

"Scrub daddy has a recycling program. They pay you in scrub daddy credit to send the old dead ones back."



Who knew? That's great!

