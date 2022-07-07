Skip to main content

Woman Comes Up With Neat Outdoor Shower Idea And We Love It!

Showering outside has rarely looked this cute.

Have you ever been outside, perhaps working in your garden or playing around with the kiddos or dog, and just gotten insanely gross or dirty? So dirty that you didn’t want to go inside so you can avoid tracking mud and dust everywhere or slinging dirty clothes in every direction? We have!

And while there might be a simple solution with using a garden hose, this doesn’t get you really clean, you have no privacy, and it also does not really do anything about your dirty clothes. But what if there was a way to have an outdoor shower without blowing your budget on a full setup? This hack has just the answer!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Jay Munee is our DIY maven today, and we are seriously impressed with this simple, easy, and most of all, cheap hack. In fact, everything you need can be bought from your local dollar store, so our recommendation is to head out and get these items right away!

So for this hack, it looks like you will need a hula hoop (the larger, the better), some of those hooks and chains that you would ordinarily hang a planter up with, a couple of zip ties, and a shower curtain with the rings. Jay uses the zip ties to attach the planter chain and hooks to the hula hoop, which essentially creates a way for you to hang the whole outdoor shower up with. A little bit of spray paint will help create a cohesive look, if you are worried about that and don’t want a bright and sparkly pink outdoor shower hoop.

Next put the rings on the shower curtain, and loop them onto the hula hoop. This step is super easy if you get the rings that open rather than the ones that slide on; otherwise you will be creating a little bit of an issue for yourself. The last step is to hook up a hose, or in Jay’s case, just have someone stand outside and hose you down! It’s a great way to wash off all the dirt and grime while protecting your modesty outdoors! And, luckily, since its so mobile you can easily take the entire set up with you on camping trips or anywhere else outdoors!

Chia seeds
Article

Man Turns Bathmat Into a Chia Pet

46 minutes ago
pine needles
Article

Woman Uses Pine Needles To Create Pillow And We Want One!

1 hour ago
FLoral crystal bouquet
Article

Woman Upgrades Wedding Bouquets With Crystals and the Results Are Stunning

16 hours ago
Chia seeds
Article

Woman Transforms Vanity Mirror Into a Chia Pet

17 hours ago
Barefoot walking on clovers
Article

Here’s What a Fully Grown Summer Clover Lawn Looks Like and TBH It’s Way Cooler Than Grass

18 hours ago
Baby's feet
Article

Dad Takes Baby’s Footprints Every Month and Does Something Super Cool With It

20 hours ago
Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Create More Kitchen Counter Space Without Doing Any Renovation

21 hours ago
Firebowl
Article

DIY Maven Easily Creates Tabletop Fire Bowls and We're Amazed

22 hours ago
Surveillance video of daughter scaring dad
Article

Daughter Scares Dad In The Middle Of The Night and It's Hilarious

23 hours ago
Kitchen stove
Article

Professional Cleaner Shows Us How To Easily Clean Our Stove's Grease Filter

Jul 5, 2022
Kitchen
Article

This Woman Has The Coolest Unexpected Feature In Her Kitchen

Jul 5, 2022
Drinking straws
Article

Sewing Aficionado Shows Us a Clever Way To Use a Plastic Straw For Sewing Projects and It's Genius!

Jul 5, 2022
Diamond cabin
Article

Woman Gives Us a Tour Of Her Dreamy Diamond Cabin and It's Perfect

Jul 5, 2022
Black plant wall
Article

The Before and After of This Plant Wall Shows What a Huge Difference a Subtle Change Makes

Jul 5, 2022
Lemons and Cleaner
Article

Zero-Waste Pro Shows Us How to Create All-Purpose Cleaner Using Citrus Peels

Jul 5, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.