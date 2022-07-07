Woman Comes Up With Neat Outdoor Shower Idea And We Love It!

Have you ever been outside, perhaps working in your garden or playing around with the kiddos or dog, and just gotten insanely gross or dirty? So dirty that you didn’t want to go inside so you can avoid tracking mud and dust everywhere or slinging dirty clothes in every direction? We have!

And while there might be a simple solution with using a garden hose, this doesn’t get you really clean, you have no privacy, and it also does not really do anything about your dirty clothes. But what if there was a way to have an outdoor shower without blowing your budget on a full setup? This hack has just the answer!

Jay Munee is our DIY maven today, and we are seriously impressed with this simple, easy, and most of all, cheap hack. In fact, everything you need can be bought from your local dollar store, so our recommendation is to head out and get these items right away!

So for this hack, it looks like you will need a hula hoop (the larger, the better), some of those hooks and chains that you would ordinarily hang a planter up with, a couple of zip ties, and a shower curtain with the rings. Jay uses the zip ties to attach the planter chain and hooks to the hula hoop, which essentially creates a way for you to hang the whole outdoor shower up with. A little bit of spray paint will help create a cohesive look, if you are worried about that and don’t want a bright and sparkly pink outdoor shower hoop.

Next put the rings on the shower curtain, and loop them onto the hula hoop. This step is super easy if you get the rings that open rather than the ones that slide on; otherwise you will be creating a little bit of an issue for yourself. The last step is to hook up a hose, or in Jay’s case, just have someone stand outside and hose you down! It’s a great way to wash off all the dirt and grime while protecting your modesty outdoors! And, luckily, since its so mobile you can easily take the entire set up with you on camping trips or anywhere else outdoors!