Make Your Own Boho Table Decor With Dollar Tree Supplies

Dollar store DIY decor is in, and it’s here to stay. The best part about affordable decor is that it’s inexpensive and easy to make at home - plus, you can make it whatever aesthetic you choose. You can create this look with items from dollar tree, or you can use any craft store if you want more variety in materials.

If you have wood blocks from the dollar store, you can use them to make boho table decor. Use it for electric votives or to hold other items like flowers and candles.

You can make your own boho table decor items with Dollar Tree supplies. The wood blocks are easy to paint and can be decorated with beads or other decorations. You can use these blocks as votives or hold other items on top of them. They come in different sizes, so you can choose one that fits well with your space.

You'll feel the same way this one commenter did once you have your own DIY decor in place.

"So pretty." @Kathy Wasson28

Dollar store wooden blocks are the perfect choice as a base for your boho table decor. Various sizes and shapes will allow you to make something that fits your space, or even use them separately as place cards or wine bottle stoppers!

Now you can make some boho décor that is unique to you and your space (and it's cheap!). Use this idea for a table centerpiece, or to add some of our other boho accessories to your party, wedding, or event. There's no doubt—this crafty project will give you bang for your buck!

