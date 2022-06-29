Skip to main content

DIY Maven Shows Us How Dollar Tree Candle Holders Doubles As Beautiful Bridal Shower Decor

Every bride will want to do this for their bridal shower!

Bridal showers are the perfect way to celebrate soon-to-be-brides who are prepping for one of the biggest moments in their life. However, the event is not only a special time to shower the bride with gifts and extra love, but it also gives guests a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming wedding.

If you’re one of the brides who plans to DIY your wedding and wants to do the same thing for your bridal shower, then we have a beautiful DIY for you to consider, courtesy of TikTok user @hopetoshop.

WATCH THE VIDEO

These DIY table pieces are so gorgeous! All she did was glue the bases of two candle holders together, before gluing pieces of foam around the perimeter of the glued bases. She then placed a variety of flowers into the pieces of foam, filled the jar with water and added some rocks as well. Finally, she showed us two different options to use as décor: one option is to fill the jar with water and simply place a floating tea light candle onto the water and the other simple option is to halfway fill the jar with water, then proceed to nestle a small candle holder into the water and rocks and finally, place the tea light onto the small candle holder.

Both décor options are great, but it’ll probably be best to get as many hands on deck to help with this beautiful DIY

Kitchen backsplash
Article

These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

3 hours ago
Black accent wall
Article

Woman Shows Us Multiple Ways to Style Black Paint In Our Homes and We're in Love

4 hours ago
shutterstock_1701298243
Article

Man Figures Out How to Make Plants Talk and It’s Mind-Blowing

6 hours ago
Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodle to Create July 4th Decor

6 hours ago
Old windows
Article

Creative Uses Spray Paint to Transform Old Windows Into The Cutest Vintage-Styled Mirrors

8 hours ago
Wedding bouquet
Article

This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

9 hours ago
Pink rose with light in a balloon
Article

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

Jun 28, 2022
Dirty carpet
Article

Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

Jun 28, 2022
Chips and guacamole candle
Article

Candle Artist Makes This Nacho Candle Look Unbelievably Real

Jun 28, 2022
Sinkhole
Article

Renter Thinks There’s a Sinkhole In Her Backyard and Claims Landlord Refuses to Address It

Jun 28, 2022
Black bathroom
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Is a Scary Good DIY Disney’s Haunted Mansion Theme

Jun 28, 2022
Boyfriend's "Bridgerton" proposal
Article

Man’s Proposal Would Make Lady Whistledown Swoon

Jun 28, 2022
Outdoor wedding
Article

Bride Wants a ‘Twilight’ Inspired Wedding and She May Have Just Found the Perfect Venue

Jun 28, 2022
Floral arch
Article

Woman Creates Stunning ‘Flower Wall’ Out of Chicken Wire and Faux Flowers

Jun 27, 2022
Harry Potter
Article

Mom Transforms Daughter’s ‘Kiddie’ Room Into a Magical Harry Potter Themed One

Jun 27, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.