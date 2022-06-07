Watch How This Woman Transforms These Colorful $1.25 Dollar Tree Jars Into Garden Lights

Summer is right around the corner and with the kids out of school, we’re now preparing for more time with family and friends outside swimming, having backyard gatherings and tending to our plants in our gardens.

Since we’ll be spending a lot of time outside, it’s important to make sure our outside spaces are ready for entertaining. While there are some things that we have no choice but to splurge on such as a grill or maybe patio furniture, there are quite a few things we can DIY that will elevate our backyards and have it ready for entertaining in no time!

TikTok user @livin_life_lombardi recently showed us one way we’re able to save money while upgrading our backyard with these cute and colorful DIY garden lights.

WATCH THE VIDEO

We love how she effortlessly transformed those colorful $1.25 jars into garden lights with the help ofsxall solar lights that she also purchased from Dollar Tree. All she did was simply remove the tags from the jars, and checked the solar lights to ensure they worked properly before hot gluing them onto the tops of the jars. After the hot glue cooled, she applied a sealant to the jars to make sure the lights stayed in place and that’s it! This DIY is so easy!

Just a heads up if you try this DIY, you may want to pick up additional lights just in case one of them don’t work. It happens sometimes when people constantly test them out in stores. Will you try this DIY?