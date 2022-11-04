This Dollar Tree Gift Box Idea Is Christmas Décor Goals

Need some decor ideas when it comes to getting ready for Christmas? Well, to put it mildly, we got ya. Whether it's super high-end dupes or really creative uses of Dollar Store items, we’ve got it all, and we’re bringing it to you early enough that you can stock up and get your home holiday-ready long before the visitors start dropping by!

So let’s talk about one such Dollar Store decor idea and how you can integrate it into your own home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Lexi of Lexi.Diy covers a lot of exactly what is in her name - DIY, and lucky for us, she tries to keep her ideas as easy and cost-effective to follow as possible! Today she is showing off exactly how she created a massive faux-gift box all from Dollar Store materials, which makes it look amazing but keeps you from breaking the bank!

You essentially need five square-shaped wreath forms and some of that tinsel on a string. Lexi went with silver but you could probably go with whatever color works best for your personal aesthetic! Zip-tie or glue the five squares together, four sides and a top, so you create a cube shape - that will be the base form of your gift box.

Next, take your garlands and start wrapping all the way around, starting at the bottom and then go all the way up to the top. At the top, you can continue weaving back and forth but by the end, you should not be able to really see through and into the hollow center of your ‘box’. You can then finish the look up by creating a large, decorative ribbon and ‘wrapping’ up your box.

Even better, you can take the suggestion of one commenter and add a few lights to the inside, giving it a heart-warming glow before you put out to decorate your home!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.